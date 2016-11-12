The 3-year-old is definitely taking after his famous parents

Like father (and mother!), like son.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel‘s 3-year-old son Axl Jack hammed it up for the camera at the new Avatar-inspired Cirque du Soleil show in Los Angeles on Friday night. Joined by his dad, Axl posed with one of the characters, growling and putting his claws up for the photo.

Duhamel, 43, also got some shots with performers in Toruk: The First Flight. Both father and son attended the event in black pants and casual sneakers.

Image zoom Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

And while the performers were in costumes on Friday, the Duhamel family had fun in costumes of their own late last month. Last week, Duhamel took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the family of three, with Duhamel dressed as Mr. Incredible, Fergie wearing a playing card joker jumpsuit and the couple’s little guy posed as the Joker from Batman.

“Had an Incredible Halloween with these jokers!” the proud dad captioned the photo.

Will the happy trio become a quartet any time soon? Duhamel told PEOPLE in October that they were in no rush to grow their family, especially with Fergie focusing on her latest album.