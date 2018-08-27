Fergie and Josh Duhamel Throw a Superhero Pool Party to Celebrate Son Axl's Fifth Birthday

Josh Duhamel and Fergie‘s son Axl Jack had an explosive good time celebrating his fifth birthday.

The proud parents came together to throw an extravagant superhero-themed pool party for their only child, complete with superhero costumes and decorations galore and even a visit from the Coolhaus ice-cream truck.

Alongside a photo of her son wearing a cape and a huge smile, 43-year-old Fergie (who was festively adorned as Wonder Woman) wrote, “Happy bday party day to my favorite superhero #axljack.”

Axl Duhamel's birthday party Josh Duhamel/Instagram

Duhamel shared a video of the ice-cream truck arriving and the rest of the inside-outside soirée, which included superhero-outfitted guests chatting among themselves, a large rainbow balloon creation spelling out “AXL” — plus a visit from Batman, Thor, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man themselves!

“Thanks for showing up for my boy’s birthday party @coolhaus kids went crazy. (Love you AM) #ibuywomenowned,” the actor, 45, captioned the clip.

Though Axl enjoyed his birthday bash over the weekend, he officially turns 5 on Wednesday.

Axl has had a fun-filled summer alongside his parents, who have made it clear in the past that co-parenting their son amicably has been their priority since their September 2017 split.

The little boy and his dad were one excited pair at a Los Angeles Dodgers game Wednesday night, where they sported matching team baseball caps.

Wearing a white tee while his son opted for a blue-and-gray, jersey-style Dodgers shirt, Duhamel posed with Axl and a stuffed hot dog bearing the Dodgers logo and a tiny stuffed baseball cap.

“Front row seats at Dodger Stadium. What?! @dodgers,” the actor captioned a pre-game selfie of him and his son.