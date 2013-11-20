Fergie and Josh Duhamel Pen Songs for Son Axl

"[But] if he's awake and he's got that smile on his face and he's ready to learn, my emails go out the window."

Courtesy Unilever Project Sunlight

Fergie is a pro at writing hit songs, but her latest tunes are all for a special little someone — her 3-month-old son Axl Jack with husband Josh Duhamel.

“The songs that are written [lately are] little ditties and Josh and I sing them to our child,” the new mom, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“They’re quite funny … we’re like that couple on Best In Show who sing to their pets about their pets … that’s how these songs are.”

The singer is launching the Unilever Project Sunlight campaign on Universal Children’s Day, which is providing school meals, safe drinking water and hygiene education to two million children.

“It’s such a special time,” says Fergie of celebrating with Axl. “It’s all new and every discovery is a new journey.”

One not-so-surprising discovery? Baby Axl is already musically inclined. “He is very responsive to the songs,” she shares. “He starts kicking and he’s smiling, and he tries to make noise and sing along. It’s amazing. He loves our songs!”

Though the singer is enjoying quality time with her new bundle of joy, she still has an empire to run and is learning how to balance being a working mom.

“I work from home on my footwear and my fragrance and my cosmetics company and the wine,” she says. “That’s easy because I can even be having a meeting and feeding my child at the same time.”

What she’s learned — and others have learned with her — is how to prioritize everything in her life. “I schedule time like I normally do to do emails and take meetings,” she says. “[But] if he’s awake and he’s got that smile on his face and he’s ready to learn, my emails go out the window.”

For now, she’s nesting at home with baby and enjoying the little milestones.

“He’s just smiling at us now and it’s just the best thing in the world,” she says. “It’s the best part of my day.”