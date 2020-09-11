Actress Felicity Jones and Charles Guard, a film director, tied the knot in July 2018 after dating for about three years

Felicity Jones Is a Mom! Actress and Husband Charles Guard Welcome First Child

Felicity Jones is a mom!

The British actress, 36, and husband Charles Guard have welcomed their first child together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jones was spotted out in London on Friday, pushing a navy blue baby stroller, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The new mom's rep has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Felicity Jones ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Jones' pregnancy in December, shortly after she stepped out in New York City for the premiere of her film The Aeronauts, in which she stars alongside Eddie Redmayne.

Jones and Guard, a film director, tied the knot in July 2018 after dating for about three years.

Before marrying Guard, 44, The Theory of Everything actress was open about finding love and having children someday.

"I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that's why I keep making romantic movies," she told The Telegraph in 2014.

Image zoom Felicity Jones Gareth Cattermole/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Eddie Redmayne Raves About His The Aeronauts Costar Felicity Jones: "I Really, Really Adore" Her

She added, "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn’t it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

Two years later, Jones opened up to Harper's Bazaar about being a woman in Hollywood and having kids.

"Fortunately, I feel like we're in a new era, where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children," explained the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress.