The Aeronauts' Felicity Jones Expecting Her First Child with Husband Charles Guard

Felicity Jones is going to be a mother!

The Oscar-nominated actress — best known for her roles in Rogue One, The Theory of Everything, and On the Basis of Sex — is expecting a child with her husband Charles Guard, a representative for the actress exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

The baby will be the couple’s first child. Jones, 36, and Guard, 43, have been married for a little over one year.

Jones’ exciting news comes shortly after the actress stepped out in New York City to celebrate the premiere of her new movie, The Aeronauts, in which she stars with Eddie Redmayne.

For the event, Jones wore a long black velvet gown with white bows on the chest and pulled her hair into an elegant updo.

Jones and her British film director husband dated for three years before they tied the knot in July 2018 at a romantic ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, in England.

The actress first stepped out wearing her gorgeous engagement ring in June 2017 at Glamour UK‘s Women of the Year Awards in London. It featured a large round-cut diamond situated on top of a thin gold band.

Though she has remained tight-lipped about her personal life, Jones has previously opened up about being a “romantic” and about one day balancing children with her successful career.

In 2014, Jones told The Telegraph, “I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies.”

“It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it?” she continued. “It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.”



Image zoom Felicity Jones and Charles Guard Dave Benett/Getty Images

Then in 2016, Jones opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about being a woman in Hollywood and how having children may impact her career.

“Fortunately, I feel like we’re in a new era, where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children,” Jones explained. “From what I can see from friends and relatives, women get stronger and more decisive from having children, they don’t waste their time doing things they don’t want to.”