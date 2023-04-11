Broadway's Fedna Jacquet Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Wesley Tjosvold — See the Photos!

Fedna Jacquet's little star has been born!

The Broadway actress, 32, who most recently starred in the Lee Daniels-produced play Ain't No Mo', has welcomed a baby boy, son Leo, with husband Wesley Tjosvold, she announced on Instagram Sunday.

The couple reveals that Leo was born on Sunday, April 2.

"What an amazing week! So excited to introduce Baby Leo born last Sunday morning ❤️," she captioned the set of shots. "One week old and wearing his Easter outfit today!"

The baby is the first for both Jacquet and Tjosvoldm, who tied the knot in May.

Jacquet opened up to PEOPLE about the timing of her baby news amid her debut in December.

"The fact that everything's happening at the same time is definitely not something I expected or planned. But, you know, with the pandemic and everything, you fall in love, get married, then it's like, 'Oh, we wanna have a baby,' " she explained. "I literally found out I was pregnant, and then [playwright] Jordan [E. Cooper] called me maybe two weeks later and was like, 'Guess what? We're going on Broadway.' "

Jacquet had been with the critically acclaimed play — about being Black in today's America, told through a series of vignettes — since its world premiere at Off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2019. And while she had some concerns about telling her production team that she was expecting, she didn't want the lifelong Broadway dream to pass her by.

"There were a couple of weeks where I was kind of grappling with, 'Okay, do I want to do this?' " she said of the six-person play. "There are a lot of changes in my life, [but] then I was like, 'I'm gonna do this show.' This is my favorite show."