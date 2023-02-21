FDA Announces Reckitt's Voluntary Recall of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula Batches

Two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination, the FDA announced on Monday.

Reckitt is voluntarily recalling the formula out of an abundance of caution over concerns of Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria cross-contamination, the formula manufacturer shared in a press release.

There have been no incidents of illness reported, and tests of batches have not indicated the presence of the bacteria, a germ that can live in very dry places like dry foods and can have very serious complications for infants.

According to the CDC, though infections are rare, Cronobacter germs can cause a dangerous blood infection (sepsis) and can make the linings surrounding the brain and spinal cord swell (meningitis).

"ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz containers was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico," the FDA explained in their press release.

ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula. FDA

"The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a 'Use By Date' of '1 Mar 2024.' The recall involves approximately 145,000 cans."

Consumers who purchased ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected.

Products with batch codes ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a 'Use By Date' of '1 Mar 2024' should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a total refund, the FDA advised.

Parents with questions or concerns are urged to consult with their pediatrician and can also contact Reckitt at 1-800-479-0551 24/7 or by email.