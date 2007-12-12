Favorite Celebrity Babies born in 2007: Baby #8
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
We asked Celebrity Baby Blog Readers to nominate their favorites and then had you vote- over 2,500 of you responded!
Click Continue Reading to see who Baby #8 is, as voted by Celebrity Baby Blog Readers! (There was a tie for baby #7 so the count-down starts at 10 but there are 11 babies.)
Your #8 pick for Favorite Baby Born in 2007 is Ella Gordon.
Racing car driver Jeff Gordon and wife Ingrid Vandebosch announced that they were expecting their first child last December. They became parents at 9:09 am on June 20th in New York City when Ella Sofia Gordon made her debut via scheduled cesarean section because she was breech. Upon her birth Jeff said;
Since Ella’s birth the couple have been seen out and about with her, including at racing events and Jeff has spoken out about the great happiness he feels as a father — and Ella’s happiness in the bathtub.