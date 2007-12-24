Favorite Celebrity Babies born in 2007: Baby #1
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
We asked Celebrity Baby Blog Readers to nominate their favorites and then had you vote- over 2,500 of you responded!
Click Continue Reading to see who Baby #1 is, as voted by Celebrity Baby Blog Readers! (There was a tie for baby #7 so the count-down starts at 10 but there are 11 babies.)
Your #1 pick for Biggest Babies Born in 2007 is River Russell Deary.
When actress Keri Russell, 31, announced that she was expecting her first child with Shane Deary, we don’t think we could have predicted how popular Keri would become with our readers, and then how loved River would be by readers of the Celebrity Baby Blog. The former Felicity star looked gorgeous throughout her entire pregnancy. Keri and Shane welcomed baby River Russell Deary in June. Keri grew to love baby wearing River in a sling. She has also spoken about motherhood and nursing and even revealing the meaning behind River’s name. Did you read her 5 things she learned from being a mom? River is the #1 celebrity baby for 2007!