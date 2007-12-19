Favorite Celebrity Babies born in 2007: Baby #3
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
We asked Celebrity Baby Blog Readers to nominate their favorites and then had you vote- over 2,500 of you responded!
Click Continue Reading to see who Baby #3 is, as voted by Celebrity Baby Blog Readers! (There was a tie for baby #7 so the count-down starts at 10 but there are 11 babies.)
Our #3 pick for Biggest Babies Born in 2007 is Liam Aaron McDermott.
A celebrity baby in her own right, Tori Spelling, revealed in September (CBB Exclusive) that she was expecting her first child with husband, Dean McDermott. The couple enjoyed a eventful 12 months including their marriage in May of the same year in Fiji. Tori’s baby shower was sponsored by Tupperware. Tori’s pregnancy was also tracked via her show Tori & Dean: Inn Love, on which we witnessed her growing belly, and via her blog on MySpace. Liam Aaron McDermott was welcomed by the couple on March 13th — Aaron is after Tori’s late father Aaron Spelling. Liam was introduced in US Weekly and since then we have seen him out and about with his parents many times. Liam is too cute!