Favorite Celebrity Babies born in 2007: Baby #4

It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.

We asked Celebrity Baby Blog Readers to nominate their favorites and then had you vote- over 2,500 of you responded!

Click Continue Reading to see who Baby #4 is, as voted by Celebrity Baby Blog Readers! (There was a tie for baby #7 so the count-down starts at 10 but there are 11 babies.)

Our #5 pick for Biggest Babies Born in 2007 is Olive Cohen.

Actors Isla Fisher, 31, and Sacha Baron Cohen, 36, welcomed their first child together in October. Daughter, Olive Cohen, now 2 months, made her debut with a visit to the park and we have since seen Isla out shopping with Olive. While they were mum on the pregnancy, Isla did speak out once in July and the pictures confirmed the news. We look forward to seeing more of this beauty in the new year, and hopefully coming down under for a visit with Isla’s family. Anyone remember Isla on Home and Away?