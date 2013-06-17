Shakira Celebrates Father's Day with the Family

"Happy Father's Day!! We love you! Your family," The Voice coach captioned the sweet snapshot.

Is baby Milan a future mix-master in the making?

Celebrating their first Father’s Day as a family, Shakira posed with her main men — boyfriend Gerard Piqué and the couple’s 4-month-old brown-eyed boy — in a photo posted on Sunday to her Facebook page.

While baby boy is following in his musical mama’s footsteps — he donned a boombox tee for his visit to The Voice set — he’s already a big fan of downtime with his soccer star daddy.