Shakira Celebrates Father's Day with the Family
Courtesy Shakira
Is baby Milan a future mix-master in the making?
Celebrating their first Father’s Day as a family, Shakira posed with her main men — boyfriend Gerard Piqué and the couple’s 4-month-old brown-eyed boy — in a photo posted on Sunday to her Facebook page.
“Happy Father’s Day!! We love you! Your family,” The Voice coach captioned the sweet snapshot.
While baby boy is following in his musical mama’s footsteps — he donned a boombox tee for his visit to The Voice set — he’s already a big fan of downtime with his soccer star daddy.
“Thank God [Milan’s] father has been really involved,” Shakira, 36, told PEOPLE. “He’s been amazing. The baby spends as much time with me as he does with his dad. He’s the kind of dad who is full hands-on. He changes diapers; he enjoys bathing him. That’s a real help for me.”
— Anya Leon