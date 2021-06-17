The NFL player and his wife Katya Suh welcomed their first babies, twin boys Kingston Rudolph Bongjo and Khari David Fombuh, in March

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh Says He Is 'Enjoying Every Second' with His Twin Baby Boys

Ndamukong Suh is loving his role as a boy dad of two.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, 34, opens up about his first few months of fatherhood since welcoming twin boys Kingston Rudolph Bongjo and Khari David Fombuh in March.

The defensive lineman, who shares his sons with wife Katya Suh, says his life has been "filled with learning and a lot of fun" since becoming a dad.

"I've been reading everything I can on being a dad and how I can prepare and set my sons up to be happy, healthy and successful," he shares. "I'm realizing that I will never be as prepared as I'd like to be, but I am doing everything I can to try."

While the new dad says he "never imaged being a family of four instantly" the athlete is "enjoying every second and so excited to watch them grow up."

With Father's Day around the corner, Ndamukong says he's been reflecting on what he's learned from his parents and applying it to his own experience as a dad.

"I was a stubborn child and my parents' patience with me taught me to do the same with my children," he explains. "For example, I am usually a very punctual and schedule-oriented person and using what my parents taught me, I am able to relax and be more fluid as I navigate this new life as a father of twins."

Katya says her husband is settling well into his role as a father of two, all while staying on top of his other priorities.

"He's got the diaper routine down!" she says. "During these first few months of fatherhood, Ndamukong has not only made being a dad a priority but, along with being an entrepreneur and football player, he has carved out time to be an amazing husband."

She adds: "Ndamukong has done everything he can to educate himself and learn about being a father and, while I always knew he would be an amazing dad, he has truly gone above and beyond."

For Ndamukong's first Father's Day, the football star says his family will be in Cabo, "taking the boys on their first of many international trips."

"Traveling and immersing ourselves in new cultures is important to our family and we are so grateful to be able to do that with our boys," he adds.

The new parents exclusively revealed news of their babies' birth with PEOPLE back in March.

"With everything that's happened in the last year from getting married to winning the Super Bowl and now bringing these bundles of joy into the world, our life seems close to complete," the couple said at the time.

Ndamukong and Katya - who announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE last December - met while at school at the University of Nebraska in 2009 and maintained a close relationship and friendship from there, eventually moving in together in 2018.