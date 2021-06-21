Thomas Rhett Gets Sweet Father's Day Tribute from Pregnant Wife Lauren Akins: 'We Adore You'

Thomas Rhett is surrounded by love!

The country music star, 31, received a heartfelt Father's Day tribute from his pregnant wife Lauren Akins on Instagram Sunday, as she celebrated his parenting. The pair share daughters Lennon Love, 16 months, Ada James, 3½, and Willa Gray, 5, and they are currently awaiting the arrival of their fourth baby girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You are THE BEST daddy to our (almost) 4 girls we could have ever dreamed up 💕 you love us so well and I hope today you felt as loved as you are 🥰 we had the best day with you 💙💙💙 Happy Fathers Day cutie!! We ADORE you 💗," she wrote alongside sweet family photos.

Over on his Instagram page, Thomas Rhett honored the men in his life: "Happy Father's Day to these legends. My dad, my step dad and my father in law are truly one of a kind. Very very thankful for y'all."

The "Unforgettable" singer told PEOPLE earlier this month that Akins' latest pregnancy is "probably one of the worst for her as far as nausea and yakking all day."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Lauren just has rough pregnancies," he said. "I'm sure there's a lot of moms out there that feel that way. But when Lauren gets pregnant, the whole getting sick first trimester and then you're done just has never really applied to her."

He said it's been difficult to watch Akins struggle with her symptoms: "It's just really sad because I feel like I can't do anything to help, except order Taco Bell at 11:30 at night to put something in her stomach."

Despite the hardships, Thomas Rhett said his wife is "such a trouper" and he's never heard her "really be like, 'I'm sick.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Thomas Rhett Hopes His Daughters 'Will Take The Lesson Of Kindness' Into The World

"You can just kind of see it a little bit on her face," he said. "But we're going to get through it and we'll have a beautiful fourth daughter out of it. ... We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."

As for adding another daughter to the family, Thomas Rhett said he is more than prepared to be a girl dad for the fourth time.

"I feel like I've got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we've already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round 4 of it!" he said.