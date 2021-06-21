Blake Lively Shares Sweet Father's Day Tribute to Ryan Reynolds and Late Father Ernie: 'My Guys'

On Sunday, the A Simple Favor actress, 33, paid tribute to Reynolds, 44, for the holiday, sharing a sweet photo of him with her late father, Ernie. Reynolds and the actress, who wed in 2012, share three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1½.

In the photo, shared on Instagram, Ernie snuggles next to Reynolds and wraps his arms around the actor.

"🤎 My guys 🤎," Lively captioned the post.

Ernie died in Los Angeles on June 3 at the age of 74. The actor died of cardiac complications, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Back in November, Reynolds told Access about what makes him the ultimate girl dad. "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers," he said at the time. "So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

The proud dad also had a sweet response when asked whether his wife and daughters are the "superheroes" in his family.

"No joke, they're the most capable people I know," said the Deadpool actor. "If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people that I would lean on. They have wisdom and strength, they're calm under fire, they have courage under fire - so yeah, to me [that] sounds like a true story."

Reynolds recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how his daughters inspired him to use his role as a public figure to speak out about mental health awareness.

"Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry. That there's space for all these things," said Reynolds. "The home that I grew in, that wasn't modeled for me really. And that's not to say that my parents were neglectful, but they come from a different generation."