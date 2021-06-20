Reese Witherspoon shares son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth and son Deacon and daughter Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon Says 'Every Day Is Father's Day' in Tribute to Husband Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating a very important dad in her life!

On Sunday, the actress, 45, honored her husband Jim Toth on the special occasion with a sweet social media tribute.

The Legally Blonde star, who shares son Tennessee James, 8 with Toth as well as son Deacon Reese, 17, and daughter Ava Elizabeth, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, shared a sweet snap of her husband and their son.

"Every day is Father's Day over here! 💙 These kids are so lucky to have a loving/ kind/ caring dad like Jim ⬆️ Happy #FathersDay to all the amazing Dads out there!" she captioned the father-son shot.

Sharing the same image on her Instagram Story, the actress went on to call her husband "the most loving, encouraging, caring dad on the planet!"

Last year, the actress commemorated the June holiday by going out for a walk with her father, John Witherspoon.

"Hey Dad!" the mother of three wrote alongside a selfie of the pair enjoying the outdoors together.

Witherspoon also gave Toth a sweet shout-out, calling him a "wonderful dad."

Witherspoon recently felt the love herself on Mother's Day as she spent the day with all three of her kids.

The star enjoyed a family-filled day, sharing a photo of her three kids with "MOM" balloons and writing, "I'm so lucky to be your Mom!" on her Instagram Story.

In her own tribute to Witherspoon, daughter Ava wrote on Instagram, "To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more: Happy Mother's Day! 💐💕."

The proud mom commented, "Aww!! I'm so lucky to have you in my life ! Favorite Daughter 💗"