Norman Reedus Praised by Diane Kruger, Ex Helena Christensen on Father's Day: 'The Sweetest Heart'

Norman Reedus is feeling the love this Father's Day!

On Sunday, the Walking Dead star, 52, received sweet tributes from both his partner Diane Kruger and his ex Helena Christensen, both sharing rare photos of Reedus with their kids. Reedus shares son Mingus, 21, with Christensen, 52, plus a 2½-year-old daughter with Kruger, 44.

"We ❤️ U Papa 🎊 Happy Father's Day to the one with the sweetest heart ♥️," Kruger wrote on her post, sharing a photo of Reedus with their toddler, who is seen from behind. He commented a pair of red hearts under the post.

Sharing a throwback photo of Reedus and a more recent one of the father of two, Christensen said, "Happy Father's Day to the father of our son (and his lil sis) We raised a good one 🙌," going on to celebrate her own dad, whom she called the "most wonderful."

Though the pair called it quits in 2003 after a long-term relationship, Reedus and Christensen continue to show support for each other. Reedus and Kruger welcomed their daughter in fall 2018 and have since been protective of details about their baby girl, occasionally sharing rare photos with her that don't show her face.

Celebrating their son's high school graduation in summer 2018, Reedus shared a selfie featuring Christensen at the ceremony, writing, "Props to this lovely lady (he graduated!!)," with the post.

Kruger shared an adorable photo of her daughter walking outside in a leopard-print dress with a purse and a Minnie Mouse stuffed toy in September for National Daughter's Day.