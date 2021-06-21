Nicole Kidman Celebrates Birthday and Gives 'My Love' to Husband Keith Urban for Father's Day

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating each other.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress paid tribute to the country star on Father's Day Sunday as well as her late dad Antony, who died in 2014. She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a pair of photos of them.

"Happy Father's Day to all the fathers and father figures out there. My love to these two fathers in particular. #USFathersDay," wrote Kidman, who wed Urban in 2006 and shares daughters Sunday Rose, 12½, and Faith Margaret, 10.

Father's Day fell on Kidman's 54th birthday this year too. Urban, 53, honored the actress on Instagram, sharing a snapshot from their celebration, writing, "Happy happy birthday babygirl !!!!!!❤️🎊🎉😻👄."

For Mother's Day last month, Urban credited their kids' kindness and compassion to Kidman.

"Happy Mother's Day to mothers EVERYWHERE!!!! Happy Mother's Day to Nicole Mary. Our girls are ALL love, color, kindness and compassion, curiosity, and so much more because YOU are all these things …..and so much more ❤️❤️❤️ We LOVE you!" the singer wrote on Twitter.

Kidman told Marie Claire Australia in October about how her husband has to retreat from their "female-heavy" family from time to time. "We're definitely female-heavy! But as the girls say, 'The dog's a boy!' " said Kidman, adding: "At times, [Keith] just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar. That's when I know we really need to give him space."

"Oh, and he Googles cars - I'll know when he's stressed 'cause he's Googling cars," she continued. "I couldn't care less what car I'm driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and Faith love cars."