Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting 4th Baby in a Year in Father's Day Post

"Celebrating you today," Alyssa Scott wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a maternity photo of herself and Nick Cannon for Father's Day

Nick Cannon has a lot to celebrate this Father's Day.

The Masked Singer host, 40, confirmed on Sunday that he and model Alyssa Scott are expecting a baby boy, which will be his seventh child and his fourth baby in a year. He appeared shirtless in a maternity photo with Scott, holding her baby bump. "Celebrating you today," she wrote to Cannon, posting the photo on her Instagram Story.

The pregnancy news comes after Scott - who reportedly appeared on his MTV game show Wild 'N Out - all but confirmed that Cannon is her baby's father in a since-deleted maternity shot she posted last month, which she captioned with their unborn son's name, Zen S. Cannon.

She noted in the comments that she was 34 weeks along in her pregnancy. In another post from last week, she said she was in "the final days" of her pregnancy with what will be her second child.

Nick Cannon

Cannon also appeared to tease the news in an Instagram post last month, sharing a photo of himself interviewing a young girl. "Friends and family smiling every day... #staytuned," he wrote in the caption, although he also could have been referring to the announcement of his self-titled talk show.

The Nickelodeon alum confirmed the baby news just days after he welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on Monday, June 14. He previously welcomed daughter Powerful Queen in December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon."

He also coparents 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 51, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2016.

