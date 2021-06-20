Meghan McCain Honors Husband Ben Domenech on His First Father's Day: 'Liberty and I Are So Lucky'

Meghan McCain is celebrating baby Liberty's dad!

On Sunday, The View co-host, 36, paid tribute to husband Ben Domenech as the writer marked his first Father's Day since welcoming their first baby, daughter Liberty Sage, last September.

"Happy Fathers Day Ben! You are the most incredible, wonderful, thoughtful, selfless Dad in the entire world," she captioned a sweet shot of the family of three. In the shot, McCain cradled their daughter in her arms as her husband stood by their side.

"Liberty and I are so lucky and love you so much. ♥️🗽" she added.

Two months after her daughter's birth, McCain raved about her conservative pundit husband and his dad skills with baby Liberty, saying they share a "secret language."

"There is nothing sexier than watching you become a father," she shared on Instagram. "I love the way Liberty responds to your voice - it's like you have a secret language you speak to one another. Thank you for keeping both of our hearts wild and never dulling the flame. I know some day we will enter the mountains together old, grey and feral and never return. Happy early birthday baby."

In May, McCain celebrated her first Mother's Day with a sweet social media tribute to her "fearless" mom Cindy McCain.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the fearless, warrior mothers out there, especially mine @cindymccain and thank you to @bdomenech for our baby who is the absolute love of our lives! Thank you to all the moms who have helped me and answered every question on this journey this year," McCain wrote on Twitter.

And on Instagram, The View co-host further paid tribute to her mother Cindy McCain. "Happy Mother's Day @cindymccain - who taught me many, many things in this life but also that hair accessories and a bun are always timeless. We love you!" the mom of one shared, along with old photos of her parents.

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."

"I was really back and forth about whether or not I was even going to do it, and I can't believe how obsessed with it I am," she said at the time, adding, "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.' "