"Happy Father's Day to the best," Kristin Cavallari captioned a photo of ex Jay Cutler playing basketball with their three children

Kristin Cavallari Calls Ex Jay Cutler 'the Best' as He Plays with Their Kids in Father's Day Post

Kristin Cavallari has kind words for ex Jay Cutler on Father's Day.

The Very Cavallari star, 34, shared a tribute to the former NFL player, 38, on Sunday, posting a photo of him playing basketball in the driveway with their three kids: sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, plus daughter Saylor James, 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Father's Day to the best," Cavallari wrote in the caption.

She and Cutler have both spoken out about how they've been navigating co-parenting together after their split. They tied the knot in 2013, and after seven years of marriage, Cavallari announced that the couple had made the decision to end their marriage in April 2020.

Cutler told E! News this month, "Kids are resilient. With school and all the activities, we've done a good job of putting them first."

Cavallari echoed that sentiment, telling Mr. Warburton magazine last month about the importance of putting kids first. "It has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning when everything is so fresh still. But we're just navigating it the best way we know how," she admitted.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Laguna Beach alum also explained what she learned from her own parents' divorce and how it helped her proceed with her own family.

"Never put the kids in the middle of it, no matter how mad you are at your ex-spouse. One thing that my mom did was she never said anything bad about my dad," she said. "Now that I'm older, I really respect that. I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front. He's their father. That's important and they need to see that from me."

She further told Grazia Magazine this month about splitting time with the kids. "I only have my kids half the time now," she explained. "I have them every other week."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari on Her Worries of Raising Kids in Spotlight: 'I Only Care if They're Happy'