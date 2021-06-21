Kristen Bell Pays Tribute to 'Ring Leader' Dax Shepard on Father's Day: 'I Love You So Dearly'

Kristen Bell shares rare family photos while celebrating her husband Dax Shepard, who "keeps us all laughing"

Kristen Bell has some sweet words for husband Dax Shepard.

The Good Place actress shared a Father's Day tribute to Shepard on Sunday, praising his parenting skills with their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½. Bell shared a gallery of rare family photos, obscuring their kids' faces with emojis.

"To the man who wants to start a family band. Our ring leader. Our turkey cutter. The one who patiently puts together all the toys Christmas morning. Who keeps us all laughing. Who will ignore all of his own physical pain, even when his bones are literally shattered, to hold his girls tight," Bell, 40, writes of Shepard, 46.

"Who slays when he wears pink. Who encourages us to stay up later than we all should just talking, because he thinks deep talks are important," she continues. "Who guides me patiently through parenting when Im fed up and need it most. @daxshepard I love you so dearly and I wish there were 364 more fathers days a year, because you deserve it. Happy Father's day 💜"

On his Instagram page, Shepard documented his "dad lift" start to Father's Day by exercising, followed by "too much food" later. "Love you fellow dads, @erickrich @charcurtis @hiryanhansen. Thanks for making parenthood so much fun ❤️," he wrote.

Last month, Shepard celebrated Bell on Mother's Day, posting a photo of his wife doing naked yoga. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it," he wrote.

"Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft," the Armchair Expert podcast co-host added. "My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."

Following his relapse, Bell praised Shepard while celebrating his birthday earlier this year for his "commitment to growth."

