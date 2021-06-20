Kim Kardashian Includes Kanye West in Father's Day Tribute amid Divorce: 'Love You Unconditionally'

After filing for divorce earlier this year, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to ex Kanye West and some of the other dads in her life on Father's Day

Kim Kardashian made sure to honor Kanye West on Father's Day despite filing for divorce earlier this year.

In her tribute on Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, posted some throwbacks of the dads in her life, including Kanye, 44, with whom she shares four kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

"Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!" Kim captioned the post, which also included photos of her late father Robert Kardashian, her brother Rob, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Travis Scott.

Kris Jenner included the same group of dads in her own Father's Day post. "Happy Father's Day to all of the incredible fathers in our lives!!" she wrote. "Thank you for the unconditional love, the guidance, the support and the lessons you give to our families. To all the fathers, step fathers, fathers to be and father figures out there, we celebrate you today!! Enjoy your day!"

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

Nearly four months after she filed for divorce, Kim is "doing great," a source recently told PEOPLE. "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file," the source added. "She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."

Kanye has since been romantically linked with supermodel Irina Shayk, 35, after the two were spotted strolling alongside each other in France.

"Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance," an insider previously told PEOPLE. "Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to N.Y.C. His kids live in L.A. He is very focused on business in L.A. too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again."

"I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," said Jenner, who shared four kids with her late first husband Robert Kardashian (daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé and son Rob) and two children with ex Caitlyn Jenner (daughters Kendall and Kylie).

"If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting," she continued. "I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids."