Jessica Biel Celebrates Justin Timberlake in Sweet Father's Day Message: 'You Are the Moon'

"Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways," Jessica Biel wrote to husband Justin Timberlake in a sweet Father's Day message

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pose for portrait at the Premiere of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 on February 03, 2020 in West Hollywood, California

Justin Timberlake is one proud dad!

The Palmer actor, 40, celebrated Father's Day with his family on Sunday, as wife Jessica Biel paid tribute to him with a sweet message on Instagram. "Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life," she started in the caption.

"You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong," Biel, 39, continued. "You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you've worked all night are are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don't see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly. And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father's Day. Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways."

The couple began dating in 2007 before tying the knot in Italy in October 2012. They share two sons, 11-month-old Phineas and 6-year-old Silas.

Timberlake echoed Biel's sweet sentiments in a heartfelt post of his own on Sunday.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," he shared. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments."

On Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert this month, Biel opened up about welcoming "a secret COVID baby" during lockdown. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just, COVID happened and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," she recalled.

The mom explained that, at the time, she was "really getting nervous" as she was unsure if Timberlake was going to be allowed in the hospital room for Phineas' birth due to pandemic protocols. Luckily, Timberlake was allowed to be present for the birth of their second child.

"The hospital restrictions had just changed. And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation," she recalled. "I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."

Biel also spoke about whether she wants her kids to follow in their parents' famous footsteps.

"My knee-jerk reaction is 'Oh God, no. Please no," she admitted. "But then I look at these kids and I'm like, 'Oh s---, they're probably going to be musical.' What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano or not let them take a voice lesson if that's their passion? ... I don't want to be that parent to stifle a dream."