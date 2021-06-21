Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares photos from a weekend picnic with his Modern Family costars Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara, where they enjoyed the day with baby son Beckett, 11 months

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Highlight Each Other on Father's Day, Share First Pic of Son's Face

Daddies' first Father's Day!

On Sunday, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita celebrated each other on Instagram for the holiday, sharing recent and throwback photos of each other with their baby boy Beckett Mercer, who turns 1 year old next month.

"Hot Dad alert! Happy first Father's Day to my amazing husband who also happens to be a pretty amazing dad too!" writes Ferguson, 45, with his tribute.

Mikita, 35, meanwhile, says, "Happy first Father's Day to you. It's been a wild year but you've kept us singing, dancing & laughing through it. We love you, papa!"

Also over the weekend, the pair shared photos from a picnic reunion they enjoyed with Ferguson's Modern Family costars Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara, plus Vergara's husband Joe Manganiello. In the comment section of Ferguson's post documenting the sunny get-together - which sees the first photo of baby Beckett's face - Hyland, 30, jokes, "I'm stealing your son 😏"

Ferguson, who played lawyer Mitchell Pritchett on the hit ABC sitcom, and Mikita, a real-life lawyer, became engaged in 2012 when the two vacationed in Mexico after being together nearly two years. They then tied the knot in July 2013 at a ceremony in downtown New York City and welcomed their baby boy on July 7, 2020.

In October, Ferguson told PEOPLE that becoming a parent was something that was "always in the cards," however, he explains the timing had to come naturally for both him and Mikita.

"My husband's 10 years younger than me, so I sort of was waiting for his timeline to catch up with mine," he said at the time. "I think I would have done this 10 years ago, but whatever, it's fine. Better late than never!"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita's son Credit: Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

The first-time parents aren't opposed to expanding their family in the near future, either. Ferguson said Beckett might be a big brother soon enough.

"It's never too soon, I guess," the Food Between Friends co-author said of thinking ahead to baby No. 2. "It feels like we're in the thick of it right now. The idea of starting the process again is a little intimidating."