Jennifer Lopez Wishes Ex-Husband Marc Anthony a Happy Father's Day with Sweet Family Photos

Jennifer Lopez is honoring ex-husband Marc Anthony this Father's Day.

Sharing a handful of happy family photos featuring their two kids - 13-year-old twins, son Max and daughter Emme - Lopez, 51, wished Anthony, 52, a happy Father's Day on her Instagram Story. Lopez and Anthony have had an amicable relationship since their split in 2011 as they co-parent their teenagers.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Anthony had "been comforting" following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

"Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer."

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony Credit: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE that Ben Affleck, 48, is "slowly getting to know" Max and Emme as he and Lopez rekindle their romance.

"Everything seems to be running smoothly," said the source. "It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

On Sunday Today in 2018, Lopez opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, saying at the time, "While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered."