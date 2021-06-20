"I knew you were gonna be a great dad but I had no idea you would be this great," Ashley Tisdale began her Father's Day message to husband Christopher French.

She wrote of French, with whom she shares new daughter Jupiter, "Chris you amaze me. I tell Jupiter all the time she is the luckiest little girl. You're the best partner in this wild journey of being parents. The patience and love you shower your daughter with everyday is my favorite thing to watch. You are the most present dad and not just because you meditate lol but because you never want to miss a thing. Even when you are stressed and have crazy deadlines at work you make it happen. Just for her. Happy Fathers Day @cmfrench ❤️."

She added, "ps you're also hot AF 🔥."