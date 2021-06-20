How Celebrities Celebrated Father's Day 2021
With many COVID-19 restrictions lifted, celeb dads are back to big barbecues and special days with their families
Russell Wilson
Ciara kicked off her family's celebrations by sharing some of the reasons that make husband Russell Wilson a great dad. "Always Loving. Always Caring," she wrote. "You are our Rock!"
John Legend
Chrissy Teigen showed some love to her husband, John Legend, on Father's Day, captioning a photo of the singer with their children, Miles and Luna, "There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever."
Kevin Hart
"The level of love that I have for these kids is honestly unexplainable," Hart captioned a cozy family snap.
Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union penned a sweet tribute to hubby Dwyane Wade, captioning a series of photos, "Happy Father's Day @dwyanewade
I thank God everyday that your belief in YOU, is stronger than anyone's doubts. You continue to lead, to fight and to rejoice in love. #HappyFathersDay2021."
Christopher French
"I knew you were gonna be a great dad but I had no idea you would be this great," Ashley Tisdale began her Father's Day message to husband Christopher French.
She wrote of French, with whom she shares new daughter Jupiter, "Chris you amaze me. I tell Jupiter all the time she is the luckiest little girl. You're the best partner in this wild journey of being parents. The patience and love you shower your daughter with everyday is my favorite thing to watch. You are the most present dad and not just because you meditate lol but because you never want to miss a thing. Even when you are stressed and have crazy deadlines at work you make it happen. Just for her. Happy Fathers Day @cmfrench ❤️."
She added, "ps you're also hot AF 🔥."
Tim Weatherspoon
Kelly Rowland shared a throwback photo of Weatherspoon introducing their son Titan to his newborn brother Noah in honor of Father's Day.
"My Love, This moment I felt like my heart could burst, because I never knew the overwhelming feeling of seeing our little world, we created together, all in one pic," Rowland shared of the snap.
She continued, "I have watched you be the most amazing Father with our beautiful boys, you are all that I've prayed for and then some!
We LOVE YOU BEYOND WORDS!"
Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner celebrated husband and "baby daddy" Joe Jonas on Father's Day, writing alongside a photo of the singer in traditional dad attire, "Happy Father's Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin'. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It's my greatest joy to watch."
Jim Toth
"Every day is Father's Day over here! 💙 These kids are so lucky to have a loving/ kind/ caring dad like Jim," Reese Witherspoon wrote alongside a photo of Jim Toth with son Tennessee.
Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger captioned a photo of husband Chris Pratt in a 'GIRL DAD' shirt, "Happy Father's Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart! I've fallen in love with you all over again 😍 these kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I'm beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you!"
Taylor Goldsmith
"Let's face it, I'm pretty sure you were always destined to be a dad," Mandy Moore shared of husband Taylor Goldsmith on his first Father's Day. "You've written songs about coaching little league for goodness sakes….But watching you step into this role with so much confidence and ease and patience and adoration for our sweet guy just astounds me and has made me fall deeper in love than I ever thought possible."
She continued, "Every silly face you pull, book you've read, record you've introduced him, bath time splashes and tummy time smiles you effortlessly elicit… all of it is so much fun to bear witness to. Gus and I are so truly lucky to be on this journey of life with you. Love you the most and Happy Father's Day, @taylordawesgoldsmith!!"
Matthew Koma
Hilary Duff posted a sweet tribute to her husband Matthew Koma, sharing, "Babe you hold the 🥇 spot for mornings around here. Breakfasts. Lunch packing. Dirty dish master. Night time book push over (5 is just too many!). The family comedian. And all around savior when I'm crazed and overwhelmed."
Alongside photos of Koma with daughters Banks and Mae, Duff wrote, "Thank you for giving me these beautiful girls. Watching you take on this mayhem with such ease gives me hope that we can handle them when they are 15 and 17 gahhhhhhhhh 😳😳love you beyond beyond Happy Fathers Day! The kids chose well."
David Beckham
David Beckham was dubbed, "the most loved daddy" by his wife, Victoria Beckham, who shared some sweet family snaps on Instagram in honor of Father's Day. "We all love you so so much , " she wrote. "💕kisses and Happy Father's Day to all the daddies out there!! xx."
Duff Goldman
Duff Goldman marked his first Father's Day with a loving tribute to his newborn daughter and his wife. "On this Father's Day, I'm thankful. Thankful that I was blessed with a beautiful, goofy baby that smiles at daddy, and thankful that I found the best woman in the world that is not only the best mommy for Josephine but the best mommy for a big child like myself," he wrote.
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian honored ex Kanye West amid their divorce, sharing a photo of the rapper with their four children. She also included photos of her late father Robert Kardashian, her brother Rob, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.
Barack Obama
Michelle Obama credited husband Barack Obama for the example he's set for their kids. "Our daughters couldn't have asked for a better role model. We're so lucky to have you in our lives," she wrote.
Daniel Bryan
Brie Bella shared a special message to her husband Daniel Bryan, writing that "one of my favorite things in the world is watching you become a dad."
Arnold Schwarzenegger
"I love you so much and am so grateful for all your sense of humor, guidance, discipline, rules, fun and love through out my life," Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote in a loving message to her father.
She also shared that "it's been such a joy to watch you explore the role of Opa to little Lyla Maria and I can't wait for more laughs and adventures to come! we love you!"
Sebastian Bear-McClard
The new dad got a loving tribute from wife Emily Ratajkowski - which included a special portrait of the family of three.
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen marked the happy day by sharing a smiling photo with his son Ben.
Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid celebrated her boyfriend's first Father's Day with a loving tribute. "Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !!" she wrote.
Justin Ervin
Ashley Graham honored her husband, calling him "such a supportive, loving, compassionate, and incredible dad."
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek got a loving tribute from wife Kimberly. "Any words are an injustice to the fortune I have of you being my husband and Daddy to all of our children," she wrote.
Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Matthews paid tribute to fiancé and new dad Patrick Mahomes by sharing photos of some sweet father-daughter moments with daughter Sterling Skye.
Daryl Sabara
Baby bliss! Meghan Trainor gave the new dad a shout-out, writing that he's "already an incredible father 4 months in!"
Michael Feldman
Savannah Guthrie celebrated her husband by sharing a trio of sweet family snaps.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton paid tribute to her papa with a loving post. "He called me Star, and for him I shine bright ⭐️ I love you and Happy Father's Day!" she wrote.
Travis Scott
"Happy father's day @travisscott 🤍 one day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you," Kylie Jenner captioned her affectionate Father's Day post to Travis Scott.
Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari called ex Jay Cutler "the best" in her own tribute, which documented a game of basketball between him and their three children.
Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson shared a sweet message on Sunday where she praised boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on with the help of the pair's young daughter, Rani Rose.
Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel celebrated Justin Timberlake, calling him "the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life."
Jerramy Stevens
"I could never have chosen a better Father for our children. Happy Father's Day!" Hope Solo captioned a sweet shot of Jerramy Stevens and their twins.
Offset
Cardi B praised Offset, calling him an "amazing father" in her sweet tribute.
Ryan Dorsey
Ryan Dorsey shared a collection of smiling snaps of 5-year-old Josey, his son with the late Naya Rivera, captioning them, "You make me so proud to be your daddy."