Hilaria Baldwin calls husband Alec Baldwin, with whom she shares six kids, her "tired partner in crime" in her tribute

Hilaria Baldwin Honors Alec on Father's Day: 'Lucky to Have You Through the Good and the Hard'

Hilaria Baldwin is showing Alec Baldwin appreciation this Father's Day.

The 37-year-old fitness guru posted a sweet tribute to her movie-star husband Sunday, sharing a photo of herself posing with Alec, 63.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Father's Day to my tired partner in crime…you know what the kids look like because let's be honest: it's practically their page anyway," she joked in the caption, adding, "So here is to the one that started the whole Baldwinito equipo with me-we are so lucky to have you through the good and the hard."

On his Instagram page, Alec honored his late dad Alexander, who died in 1983 at age 55. "Happy Fathers Day. Gone but never forgotten. I miss you every day," he wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Back in March, Hilaria, who recently launched a podcast with her husband titled What's One More?, shared a sweet photo of her youngest two babies on Instagram, explaining how their arrivals meant even more coming after a previous pregnancy loss.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," she began the caption. "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," continued Hilaria. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief - braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life's ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name, Thanks 'Special Angels' Who Brought Her into World

Hilaria suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2019 while expecting a baby girl, seven months after experiencing another miscarriage. On her Instagram Story in April, the mom said, "My heart has gotten to grow so much to love all of you so." In another slide, Hilaria shared that she misses her late daughter.

"There is not a day that goes by where I do not miss their older sister, who we lost at 16 weeks. There is also not a day that goes by where I don't thank my lucky stars that I have Eduardo Pau and Maria Lucia," she wrote at the time. "The fact that both of those feelings can exist inside of me, simultaneously and so intensely in their polarity, blows my mind."