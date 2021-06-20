"Watching your evolution as a father the last couple of years has been really inspiring," wrote Eva Amurri

Eva Amurri Gives Shout-Out to Ex-Husband Kyle Martino on Father's Day: 'So Lucky to Have You'

Eva Amurri is making ex-husband Kyle Martino feel loved this Father's Day.

On Sunday, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute to Martino, with whom she shares her three kids: daughter Marlowe Mae, 6½, and sons Mateo Antoni, 15 months, and Major James, 4.

"First moments as a Dad to the First, Second, and Third! ☺️💘" she captioned a series of snaps of Martino and their kids.



"Happy Father's Day @kylemartino !! Watching your evolution as a father the last couple of years has been really inspiring- you're doing an AMAZING job," she added. "Your kids love you so deeply, and we are all so lucky to have you!"

In a Happily Eva After blog post earlier this month, Amurri detailed the "rhythm" she has found co-parenting with Martino, revealing that their "kids have gotten into a great routine going back and forth."

Amurri explained that flexibility is key to their co-parenting system, something that has "gotten a lot easier as well" over time.

"Kyle and I have now been officially co-parenting for over a year and a half, and so we have progressed to a really great rhythm with it all," she said. "It's important to work towards your own method of co-parenting that works for you. It's ok to loosen the reigns a bit on the 'agreement' that's written in stone if both parents agree that's what's best for the kids. Kids grow and change, and so do their needs! It's more important to agree together on what works for everyone involved than to suffer through it."

For Martino's 40th birthday in February, Amurri shared a warm message for her ex, writing on Instagram at the time, "Happy Birthday @kylemartino!!! 🎈🎉 The last decade has taken you on a wild ride with so many hurdles, achievements, and personal growth."

"Watching you grow from up close, and afar, and to see you become an incredible Father to our kids has been such a joy for me. They're so lucky to have you, and I'm so lucky to have our friendship for life," she added. "Wishing you the most amazing year for 4️⃣0️⃣ and an adventurous decade ahead! I bet you feel extra lucky to have eased in to 40 with nearly 10 years of grey hair experience...piece of cake! 🤣🤗💙 "