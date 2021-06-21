Zaire Wade, 19, says in an emotional Father's Day message, "What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life?"

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Speaks Out Against 'Hate' Directed at Dad for Being 'True to His Family'

Dwyane Wade's son Zaire is standing up for his dad this Father's Day.

Over the weekend, the 19-year-old celebrated his NBA star father on his Instagram Story for the holiday, giving his shout-outs by sharing family photos. Zaire also wrote a passionate message addressing the "hate and backlash" Wade, 39, receives for being "a good father."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All the hate and backlash that @dwyanewade receives for bein a good father is crazy 2 me. A lot of you alls emotions comes out of your own insecurities from your fatherhood.. don't forecast that on us," wrote Zaire.

"What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life?" he continued. "Despite all the hate and negativity that comes his way he still continues to be true to his family. Now THATS a father."

Ever since his daughter Zaya, 14, came out as transgender last year, Wade has been an outspoken LGBTQ ally, opening up about parenting each of his kids to be "authentic." Wade is also dad to son Xavier, 7, and Dahveon, who is Wade's nephew, and 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James, whom he shares with Gabrielle Union.

"When I look at Zaya, I get hope," Wade told PEOPLE in April. "Because I'm like, okay, we raised [our kids] to be authentic."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Celebrates him on Father's Day Credit: Zaire Wade/Instagram

Wade and Union, both vocal activists in the LGBTQ+ community through their Wade Family Foundation, also explained how they are unequivocal about what is acceptable and what they'll never tolerate when it comes to the safety of their family members.

"Our home will never be a safe space for bigots," Union said. "I look at problematic language as violence and I'm never going to expose anyone I love to violence, whether that be verbal, physical, emotional or spiritual. Jerks exist in every area of life. And we function from a place of truth in our household. But if you come at us, oh, be very prepared."

Added Wade: "What I love about our home is that everybody is unique. And we allow their uniqueness to shine."

Union, 48, celebrated her husband on Father's Day, writing on Instagram, "Happy Father's Day @dwyanewade I thank God everyday that your belief in YOU, is stronger than anyone's doubts. You continue to lead, to fight and to rejoice in love."