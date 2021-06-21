Dwayne Johnson Toasts 'Fellow Hardworking' Men on Father's Day and Honors His Late Dad

"Thanks for the lessons dad, love you and I'll see you down the road," says Dwayne Johnson, whose dad Rocky Johnson died last year

Dwayne Johnson is showing appreciation for all the dedicated dads of the world.

For Father's Day on Sunday, the Jungle Cruise actor, 49, shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram, toasting all the men "holding it down" for their families. Johnson is dad to daughters Tia, 3, and Jasmine, 5, with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian, plus daughter Simone, 19, with his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia.

"Happy Father's Day to all you dads ~ and all our dads who've passed on," he began his caption alongside a video message. "Raising a @teremana toast to my fellow hard working, holding it down, learn from mistakes, committed to being great - dads out there 🌍"

"As men we have tons of people [relying] on us, we get pulled in a million different directions, wear many hats and fill many roles - but none more fulfilling and rewarding than being a dad," he continued. "Enjoy getting loved up and recognized, because when that sun comes up tomorrow, we get our asses right back to work again 😊💪🏾"

He also honored his late father Rocky Johnson, who died on Jan. 15, 2020, at age 75: "And a special Happy Dad's Day to my old man who's walking in the clouds and to ALL your dad's who are walking in the clouds too. It ain't easy. I get it. Show must go on. Thanks for the lessons dad, love you and I'll see you down the road."

While being crowned PEOPLE's No. 1 Reason to Love America in this week's issue, on newsstands nationwide now, Johnson opened up about what raising girls has taught him.

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them," he said.

He said at home his daughters Jasmine and Tia "are tornadoes and very passionate about how they feel."

"Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life," said Johnson. "You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want. However, I need you to be flexible with how we get there."

In a sweet Instagram post back in February, Johnson mused about having daughters instead of sons.

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter," he began the caption at the time. "All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way."