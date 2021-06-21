David Beckham also got Father's Day tributes from his three sons, Cruz, 16, Romeo, 18, and Brooklyn, 22

Victoria Beckham Calls Husband David the 'Most Loved Daddy' on Father's Day: 'Love You So So Much'

David Beckham is the "most loved daddy" this Father's Day!

On Sunday, the soccer star's family celebrated him for the holiday, including wife Victoria Beckham, who shared a family photo of David smiling with their kids. The pair share four children: sons Cruz, 16, Romeo, 18, and Brooklyn, 22, plus daughter Harper Seven, 9½.

"@davidbeckham the most loved daddy! We all love you so so much 💕kisses and Happy Father's Day to all the daddies out there!! xx @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," Victoria, 47, captioned her tribute to David, 46.

On his Instagram page, Romeo wrote to his dad, "Happy Father's Day dad ♥️ you da best I love u so much xx," while Cruz said on his page, "Happy Father's Day dad have a great day, I love you ❤️."

"Happy Father's Day to my amazing dad xx and all the incredible fathers in my life ❤️ love you so much ❤️ @davidbeckham," Brooklyn captioned a gallery of photos, which also featured fiancée Nicola Peltz's family.

In a previous interview with The Father Hood, David opened up about becoming a dad "at a very young age."

"I think you mature quicker with kids. You have more important things in life to worry about than your everyday worries, and life becomes all about the kids," he said at the time. "I think that's what you learn as a father - you become less important and it's all about your children."

In the interview, David went on to share how his own father, Ted, inspires him in his parenting.

"'Never give up, no matter what.' That was one of the things that my dad would always say to me. If I got a kick in a game, I'd look over to him and he'd be like, 'Get up! Get up! Don't show people that you're hurt!' There was a steeliness that he kind of instilled into me on that side," he said. "It actually made me stronger as a person."