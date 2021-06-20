"We sure love you," Joanna Gaines wrote to husband Chip in a sweet Father's Day post as he let daughters Ella and Emmie braid his hair

Chip Gaines Lets His Daughters Braid His Hair as Wife Joanna Praises Him on Father's Day: 'Best Kind of Dad'

Chip Gaines is getting pampered this Father's Day.

The Fixer Upper host, 46, let his daughters braid his hair on Sunday as his wife Joanna Gaines praised him on Instagram. She shared a photo of her husband lounging on the couch and watching a baseball game on a laptop as Ella, 14, and Emmie, 11, gave him a new 'do.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You're the best kind of dad," Joanna, 43, wrote in the caption. "The kind that lets his daughters french braid his hair right before you take them shopping (even if the College World Series is on). We sure love you @chipgaines."

She also shared a sweet photo of the father-of-five passed out on the couch snuggling with their youngest child, 2-year-old son Crew. "Nap time," she captioned the snap.

Chip and Joanna also share sons Drake, 16, and Duke, 13, and they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary earlier this month with a kids-free tropical getaway. "18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you-happy anniversary," Joanna wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

The couple previously penned letters to each other last month for Magnolia Journal (published by Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company), about how they stay dedicated to their commitments of marriage and parenthood.

"Honoring Jo, being a good dad, my faith, trying to do what's right even when it's not easy, building something that helps other people. Those are commitments I've made that I won't compromise. My nonnegotiables," Chip wrote. "No matter how much the details and circumstances of my life may change, and no matter what storms come my way, you watch: I'm going to get those right."

Chip also praised the mother of his children in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for a Super Soul special. "Jo has just kind of grounded me in this place to where it's almost like, when I die or I'm on my deathbed, what I'll say, looking back, is, 'I owe you my life because you settled me down,'" he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Joanna Gaines Almost Didn't Give Husband Chip a Second Date: 'It Wasn't Love at First Sight'