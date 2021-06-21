Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities Who Paid Tribute to Their Exes on Father's Day
See how celebrity moms showed appreciation for their exes this Father's Day
Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony
Lopez, who shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Anthony, paid tribute to the singer with a number of photos of him and their children on her Instagram Story. The pair have amicably co-parented their kids since their 2011 split.
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler
The Very Cavallari star gave a shout out to her ex-husband on Instagram, sharing a photo of the former NFL player shooting hoops with their three kids: sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, plus daughter Saylor James, 5.
"Happy Father's Day to the best," she captioned the shot. The pair split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, and have been candid about adjusting to co-parenting in the wake of their split.
Eva Amurri & Kyle Martino
The actress, who shares daughter Marlowe Mae, 6½, and sons Mateo Antoni, 15 months, and Major James, 4, with ex-husband Martino, shared a trio of photos of his "first moments as a Dad" with each of their three kids.
"Happy Father's Day @kylemartino !! Watching your evolution as a father the last couple of years has been really inspiring- you're doing an AMAZING job. Your kids love you so deeply, and we are all so lucky to have you! 🚀🌕❤️" she wrote.
Martino responded in the comments, writing, "Thanks Mama, what a wild ride. Been amazing to be on it with you. Love you!"
The pair announced their split while expecting their third child in November 2019, after eight years of marriage.
Demi Moore & Bruce Willis
For Father's Day, the actress shared a silly throwback snap of her ex-husband with their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah - all of whom spent quality time together for much of quarantine last year.
"Happy Father's Day to this #girldad! We are so lucky to have you," Moore wrote, adding another more recent shot of Willis that also included his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
The reality star shared a tribute to all of the dads in her family, including the rapper, from whom she filed for divorce earlier this year.
"Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!" Kim captioned the carousel post, which also included photos of her late father Robert Kardashian, her brother Rob, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.
The makeup mogul shares four kids with West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.
Helena Christensen & Norman Reedus
The supermodel and fashion designer wished her ex, with whom she shares son Mingus Lucien, 21, a happy Father's Day on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to the father of our son (and his lil sis) We raised a good one 🙌," she captioned a photo of The Walking Dead actor alongside his two kids: their son, as well as his 2½-year-old daughter with Diane Kruger.
Christensen and Reedus split in 2003 after five years together, and have remained supportive co-parents.