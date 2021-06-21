Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities Who Paid Tribute to Their Exes on Father's Day

The actress, who shares daughter Marlowe Mae, 6½, and sons Mateo Antoni, 15 months, and Major James, 4, with ex-husband Martino, shared a trio of photos of his "first moments as a Dad" with each of their three kids.

"Happy Father's Day @kylemartino !! Watching your evolution as a father the last couple of years has been really inspiring- you're doing an AMAZING job. Your kids love you so deeply, and we are all so lucky to have you! 🚀🌕❤️" she wrote.

Martino responded in the comments, writing, "Thanks Mama, what a wild ride. Been amazing to be on it with you. Love you!"

The pair announced their split while expecting their third child in November 2019, after eight years of marriage.