Bobbie Thomas and Son Miles, 5½, Honor Late Husband Michael Marion 'in Heaven' for Father's Day

Bobbie Thomas' son is making sure his late dad receives his Father's Day sentiments in heaven.

On Sunday, the Today show contributor, 46, shared the emotional moment her son Miles Thomas, 5½, released balloons into the sky as a "special delivery" to her late husband Michael Marion. Marion died in December at age 42.

"Special delivery 🎈 from the sweetest little boy with the biggest heart… Miles wanted to make sure his Father's Day wishes made it to Daddy in heaven ❤️," Thomas wrote in the caption, also including a close-up shot of Miles' homemade Father's Day card.

In the comment section, several stars showed support for the sweet moment, including Jenna Bush Hager, who said, "Love you. Love miles. ❤️❤️." The View's Sara Haines wrote, "The purest most beautiful heart. So much love to you and Miles ❤️🙏🏻." Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver also showed love in the form of heart emojis.

Thomas confirmed in a statement in December that Marion died after suffering from "problems involving several organ systems." His death was not related to his previous stroke or COVID-19.

"He brought so much compassion, patience, understanding and stability to my life, and taught me more about love than I could ever put to words. He was sensitive and silly, yet so stoic, and brave beyond my comprehension," Thomas continued in her statement.

"I will be forever grateful for the time I had with him. He was so worth it. I only wish people could have been more intimately aware of how worth it he was and why I would do it all again and again without a second thought. He was a rare, devoted force of unconditional love in my life who made me feel so loved, so beautiful, and unequivocally supported."

Then in March, Thomas thanked fans for their support, adding that she was "hopeful for the days to come."

"[It] doesn't feel real, but I've been so lucky to have a little pause where I can take a minute and be with [our son] Miles and family and friends," she said in an Instagram video. "The world is dealing with so much right now. There are a lot of people dealing with loss, and I feel pretty lucky that I haven't had to resume all of my responsibilities right away."