Gwen Stefani Celebrates 'Most Generous' Blake Shelton on Father's Day with Adorable Family Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton smile alongside Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, in the sweet family photos
Gwen Stefani is giving it up for Blake Shelton this Father's Day!
On Sunday, the singer, 51, paid tribute to her fiancé for the holiday, sharing a series of adorable family photos on Instagram featuring her sons Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7.
"Happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know - we love u so much @blakeshelton gx," she captioned the post.
Shelton turned 45 on Friday, an occasion for which Stefani threw a surprise bash. Decorated with "HBD 45 BLAKE" balloons, Shelton walked into a backyard as friends and family yelled surprise while the country singer and his soon-to-be wife walked in smiling. "Celebrating my besties b day today love u," Stefani captioned the clip on Instagram.
In February, Shelton opened up about being a stepfather to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom Stefani shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.
During an interview with KFROG's The Ride with Kimo & Heather at the time, Shelton said there is "definitely nothing easy" about being a stepparent.
"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he said. "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."
"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," added Shelton. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing."
"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he said.
Stefani shared a collection of images to her Instagram feed showing Shelton spending time with all three boys over the years to commemorate Father's Day 2020 last year. "Thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx," Stefani wrote in the post's caption at the time.