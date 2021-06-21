Gwen Stefani Celebrates 'Most Generous' Blake Shelton on Father's Day with Adorable Family Photos

Gwen Stefani is giving it up for Blake Shelton this Father's Day!

On Sunday, the singer, 51, paid tribute to her fiancé for the holiday, sharing a series of adorable family photos on Instagram featuring her sons Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know - we love u so much @blakeshelton gx," she captioned the post.

Shelton turned 45 on Friday, an occasion for which Stefani threw a surprise bash. Decorated with "HBD 45 BLAKE" balloons, Shelton walked into a backyard as friends and family yelled surprise while the country singer and his soon-to-be wife walked in smiling. "Celebrating my besties b day today love u," Stefani captioned the clip on Instagram.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

In February, Shelton opened up about being a stepfather to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom Stefani shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

During an interview with KFROG's The Ride with Kimo & Heather at the time, Shelton said there is "definitely nothing easy" about being a stepparent.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he said. "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are 'Ecstatic' About Their Wedding, Says Source: 'They Can't Wait!'

"But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," added Shelton. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing."

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he said.