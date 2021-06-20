Amanda Kloots Honors Nick Cordero on First Father's Day Since His Death: 'Nick Always Wanted to Be a Dad'

Amanda Kloots is remembering Nick Cordero this Father's Day.

On Sunday, The Talk co-host, 39, posted a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to Cordero, who died on July 5, 2020, from COVID-19 complications at age 41 after spending 13 weeks in the ICU.

"Happy Fathers Day to my late husband, Nick. This is the last photo I have of Nick and Elvis on my phone and one of my favorites," she wrote alongside a snap of her late husband and son Elvis Eduardo smiling together. "Nick always wanted to be a Dad and loved Elvis more than anything in the world."

"And to anyone that is missing their father today, maybe having a first Father's Day without their dad, my heart is with you. Remember they are only 2" away ❤️," she added.

Kloots also shared a sweet message to her own father. "Thank you for being there for me, always! Thank you for teaching me the importance of hard work, living a positive life, loving the Lord and believing you can do anything!" she wrote.

In October, Kloots told PEOPLE she's been finding comfort within her son while grieving.

"Thank God I have a little piece of my husband," she said of Elvis at the time. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

The mother added that she can already see similarities between Elvis and his dad: "He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick. We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."

While celebrating Elvis' 2nd birthday earlier this month, Kloots recalled how Cordero instantly became the "cutest dad" two years ago. She shared photos from the delivery room as they met their newborn baby at the time.