How Stars (and First-Time Dads!) Are Celebrating Father's Day at Home This Year

With stay-at-home orders still in place in many states around the country, these dads are content to grill and chill

June 21, 2020 12:40 PM

Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan showered her fiancé with love on his first Father's Day with son Callum.

Offset

The Migos rapper's wife Cardi B shared a photo of him with all of his children, including their daughter Kulture, who turns 2 in July.

Dane DeHaan

The actor celebrated his special day with his 3-year-old daughter Bowie and newborn son Bert.

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

"Feeling super blessed and grateful to have this bunch with me today," the retired baseball star said on Instagram, along with a selfie of fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their kids: Ella, 10, Natasha, 14, and 12-year-old twins Max and Emme.

"Having you in all of our lives is such a blessing. Watching you with all our babies makes my soul sing. Happy Father’s Day macho bello!!! We love you so so much," Lopez wrote in a tribute to Rodriguez.

Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger/Instagram

Diane Kruger paid tribute to The Walking Dead actor by sharing some of her favorite photos of him and their daughter.

Tyler Hubbard

The Florida Georgia Line singer was celebrated by his pregnant wife Hayley and their kids: Olivia, 2½, and Luca, who turns 1 in August.

Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer honored her husband on Instagram with a throwback photo of him and their son Gene. "Happy Father’s Day Chris. We love you. I’m jealous that you make gene laugh so much harder than me. This picture is about a year old," she wrote.

Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris praised her husband on his first Father's Day since the birth of their son Hayes. 

JJ Watt

The NFL star shared a throwback photo of his brothers TJ and Derek along with their father, all in matching uniforms.

Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella paid tribute to her WWE star husband ahead of the arrival of their second child with a gallery of photos starring their daughter Birdie.

Bruce Willis

The actor was showered with love by wife Emma Heming Willis on Instagram, along with photos of their daughters Evelyn and Mabel.

John Stamos

The Fuller House star was celebrated by his wife Caitlin and their son Billy.

Justin Ervin

First Father's Day! Ashley Graham celebrated her husband for his first holiday as a new dad, sharing a cute photo of him and their baby boy Isaac.

Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon raved about her husband in a tribute that also starred their son Tennessee. 

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

The Jersey Shore star gave a shout-out to fellow fathers and shared several cute photos of him and his daughter Ariana.

Michael Douglas

The actor marked the holiday in honor of his late father Kirk, who died in February.

Servando Carrasco

Soccer star Alex Morgan celebrated her husband's first Father's Day since the birth of their daughter Charlie.

Matt James

The newest Bachelor star gave a sweet shout-out to his mother.

