How Stars (and First-Time Dads!) Are Celebrating Father's Day at Home This Year
With stay-at-home orders still in place in many states around the country, these dads are content to grill and chill
Steve Kazee
Jenna Dewan showered her fiancé with love on his first Father's Day with son Callum.
Offset
The Migos rapper's wife Cardi B shared a photo of him with all of his children, including their daughter Kulture, who turns 2 in July.
Dane DeHaan
The actor celebrated his special day with his 3-year-old daughter Bowie and newborn son Bert.
Alex Rodriguez
"Feeling super blessed and grateful to have this bunch with me today," the retired baseball star said on Instagram, along with a selfie of fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their kids: Ella, 10, Natasha, 14, and 12-year-old twins Max and Emme.
"Having you in all of our lives is such a blessing. Watching you with all our babies makes my soul sing. Happy Father’s Day macho bello!!! We love you so so much," Lopez wrote in a tribute to Rodriguez.
Norman Reedus
Diane Kruger paid tribute to The Walking Dead actor by sharing some of her favorite photos of him and their daughter.
Tyler Hubbard
The Florida Georgia Line singer was celebrated by his pregnant wife Hayley and their kids: Olivia, 2½, and Luca, who turns 1 in August.
Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer honored her husband on Instagram with a throwback photo of him and their son Gene. "Happy Father’s Day Chris. We love you. I’m jealous that you make gene laugh so much harder than me. This picture is about a year old," she wrote.
Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris praised her husband on his first Father's Day since the birth of their son Hayes.
JJ Watt
The NFL star shared a throwback photo of his brothers TJ and Derek along with their father, all in matching uniforms.
Daniel Bryan
Brie Bella paid tribute to her WWE star husband ahead of the arrival of their second child with a gallery of photos starring their daughter Birdie.
Bruce Willis
The actor was showered with love by wife Emma Heming Willis on Instagram, along with photos of their daughters Evelyn and Mabel.
John Stamos
The Fuller House star was celebrated by his wife Caitlin and their son Billy.
Justin Ervin
First Father's Day! Ashley Graham celebrated her husband for his first holiday as a new dad, sharing a cute photo of him and their baby boy Isaac.
Jim Toth
Reese Witherspoon raved about her husband in a tribute that also starred their son Tennessee.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
The Jersey Shore star gave a shout-out to fellow fathers and shared several cute photos of him and his daughter Ariana.
Michael Douglas
The actor marked the holiday in honor of his late father Kirk, who died in February.
Servando Carrasco
Soccer star Alex Morgan celebrated her husband's first Father's Day since the birth of their daughter Charlie.
Matt James
The newest Bachelor star gave a sweet shout-out to his mother.