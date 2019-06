'Thank You for These Two Beautiful Coconuts!' The Absolute Sweetest Celeb Posts from Father's Day 2019

Eva Longoria had one of the most heartfelt captions of the day, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to this incredible human that God put in my path. I can’t even remember the days before our beautiful Santi arrived. You have been an amazing father to your 3 children before Santi, and to see how much more your heart grew when he arrived has left me in awe. Of all the things I hope Santi gets from you it would be your kindness, your compassion, your big heart and of course your good looks. I am a better woman because you’re in my life and If Santi becomes half the man you are, then we are in good shape 🤞🏼😉 Happy Father’s Day Amor de mi Vida! ❤️❤️❤️”