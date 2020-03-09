Father-Daughter Date! Blue Ivy Carter Sits Courtside with Dad JAY-Z at Clippers-Lakers Game

JAY-Z and his oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter had a baller father-daughter date on Sunday, heading to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, to watch the city’s two rival home teams go head to head.

The rapper and his daughter — one of three kids he shares with wife Beyoncé, including 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi — were all smiles at the game, sitting courtside to take in all the action.

Photographers snapped JAY-Z putting his arms around Blue Ivy at one point as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 112 to 103. They also stood together and posed for the camera, JAY-Z once again sweetly hugging his daughter.

For the outing, both were dressed casually.

JAY-Z, 50, wore a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. He accessorized his ensemble with a gold chain and Rhude baseball cap.

Blue Ivy, 8, rocked black pants, but added a gray shirt with a silver accent. She also wore Fendi combat boots and an oversized denim jacket with the phrase “BLUE IS MY NAME” printed in white lettering on the back. Beyoncé’s mini-me wore her hair in long braids.

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy have a close bond, one the rapper opened up about in an April 2018 appearance on David Letterman‘s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

As an example, he recounted one of his favorite moments he’s shared with his daughter.

“I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” he told the talk show host. “So we’re driving, and I hear a little voice. ‘Dad?’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me. It hurt my feelings.’ “

Though she was only 5 at the time, JAY-Z said he was proud of his little girl for speaking her mind and standing up for herself.

“’That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me,’ ” he recalled telling her.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy has already followed in her parents’ footsteps, singing and even receiving a writing credit on the song “Brown Skin Girl.”

The tune, from the The Lion King: The Gift, landed on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Blue Ivy a trophy at the NAACP Image Awards in February.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Blue “loves singing, dancing and performing” just like her famous mom.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” the source said. “She is a natural.”

“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” the source added. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”