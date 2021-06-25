Walker got his big break playing Brian O'Conner, an undercover cop, in the franchise's first film. The actor was already dad to daughter Meadow, born in 1998, with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros. Walker died in a November 2013 car crash, weeks after Meadow turned 15. She later founded the Paul Walker Foundation in his memory.

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others."

She walked the red carpet at the F9 premiere in June 2021 (right), and Vin Diesel hinted a cameo in the franchise's 10th and final installment could be in her future.