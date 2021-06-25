Fast & Furious: Meet the Cast Members' Kids
The Fast and The Furious franchise premiered in 2001, and many of the A-list cast members have started families in the two decades since
Vin Diesel: Pauline, Similce & Vincent
The action star, who portrays street car racer Dominic Toretto and has served as a producer since the fourth installment in the franchise, has welcomed three children in the years since the film's 2001 premiere.
Diesel and longtime love Paloma Jiménez, who began dating in 2007, share daughters Pauline, born in 2015, and Hania (who goes by Similce), born in 2008, as well as son Vincent, born in 2011. Pauline is named after Diesel's late costar and close friend Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013.
Jordana Brewster: Rowan & Julian
Brewster has been a mainstay in the franchise since it premiered, portraying Dominic's (Diesel) sister Mia Toretto in a number of the Fast & Furious films. After the role catapulted her into fame, she went on to star in several TV series and films, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, where she met and began dating the film's producer, Andrew Form. Two years later, the pair tied the knot in May 2007. They share two sons: Julian, born in September 2013, and Rowan, born in June 2016.
Brewster filed for divorce from Form in July 2020 after 13 years of marriage.
Paul Walker: Meadow
Walker got his big break playing Brian O'Conner, an undercover cop, in the franchise's first film. The actor was already dad to daughter Meadow, born in 1998, with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros. Walker died in a November 2013 car crash, weeks after Meadow turned 15. She later founded the Paul Walker Foundation in his memory.
"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others."
She walked the red carpet at the F9 premiere in June 2021 (right), and Vin Diesel hinted a cameo in the franchise's 10th and final installment could be in her future.
Tyrese Gibson: Shayla & Soraya
2 Fast 2 Furious, the saga's second movie, saw the addition of the rapper and actor as Roman Pearce. Gibson has welcomed two daughters in the years since: Shayla, with ex-wife Norma Mitchell in 2007, and Soraya, with ex Samantha Lee, in 2018.
Bow Wow: Shai
The rapper, born Shad Moss, joined the franchise as Twinkie for 2006's Tokyo Drift. Bow Wow had already become a household name after releasing his debut album, Beware of Dog, in 2000 at age 13.
The "Bounce with Me" rapper welcomed his first child, daughter, Shai, in 2011 with longtime on-and-off girlfriend Joie Chavis. The proud dad often shares affectionate photos and tributes to Shai on Instagram, and recently took her to the F9 premiere.
Charlize Theron: August & Jackson
The Hollywood star took on the role of Cipher, the cyberterrorist villain, in 2017's The Fate of the Furious, and reprises her role in F9. Theron has two daughters, Jackson and August, whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively.
"My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses," she wrote on Instagram of her little ones, sharing a series of rare family snaps in honor of National Daughter's Day in September 2020.
Ludacris: Karma, Cai & Cadence
The rapper, born Christopher Bridges, made his first appearance in the franchise in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious as mechanic and tech wiz Tej Parker. He reprised his role in the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and newly-released 9th film in the long-running saga.
Ludacris is currently expecting his fourth child, his second with wife Eudoxie. The pair also share daughter Cadence, whom they welcomed in 2015. The "What's Your Fantasy" rapper is dad to daughters Cai, born in 2013, and Karma, born in 2001, from previous relationships.
"The more girls I had, the more I tried to be a protector," he recently told PEOPLE of being a girl dad. "I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I'm teaching them financial literacy. They're learning piano around here. They're learning ballet. They're learning great manners, because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can't. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence."
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: Simone, Jasmine & Tia
PEOPLE's 2016 Sexiest Man Alive joined the action-packed series in 2011's Fast Five as federal agent Luke Hobbs, making his last appearance in 2017's The Fate of the Furious. He later got his own spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, in 2019 alongside Jason Statham. Johnson is dad to daughters Tia and Jasmine, whom he welcomed with wife Lauren Hashian in 2018 and 2015, respectively. He also shares daughter Simone, born in 2001, with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia.
Speaking about being a girl dad three times over, Johnson previously said, "I feel good. I was raised by women all my life, basically. And this is my third daughter. [I'm] surrounded by estrogen. Bring on the estrogen!"
Jason Statham: Jack Oscar
The British actor initially appeared at the end of Fast & Furious 6 as Deckard Shaw, becoming the villain of the saga's next installment and later receiving his own spin-off series alongside Johnson. Statham is dad to son Jack Oscar, whom he welcomed in 2017 with fiancé Rosie Huntington-Whitely. The pair, who have been dating since 2010, got engaged in 2016 and keep their little one largely out of the spotlight.
Gal Gadot: Alma & Maya
Already mom to daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 3, with husband Jaron Varsano, Gadot is pregnant with baby No. 3, she announced in March.
"Here we go again," Gadot captioned a family photo the day after the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.
Gadot actually made her film debut as Gisele - a former CIA operative - in the series' fourth installment, Fast & Furious, and she came back for the 5th, 6th and 7th installments.
Elsa Pataky: India, Tristan & Sasha
Married to Chris Hemsworth since 2010, Pataky is mom to daughter India, 9, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 7. In 2020, the private star opened up about the family's decision to leave Hollywood for Hemsworth's native Australia.
"My daughter started to get scared of photos, actually," Pataky explained of the effect that the paparazzi had on their family life. "So we realized this is not a way to live, because you just become enclosed in a house. I love nature and I love to be outside, and I wanted my kids to have that freedom, so we decided to leave."
Her Fast & Furious character, Elena, a member of the Brazilian police force, appeared in films five through eight.
Idris Elba: Isan & Winston
His bad guy Brixton made quite an impact during his stint in the spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. Off-screen, Elba has a softer side, thanks to his bond with daughter Isan (pictured), 19, and son Winston, 7, from previous relationships. He's now married to Sabrina Dhowre.
"Being witness to the birth of my children, happy and healthy, is the biggest, biggest, most best thing ever," the actor told PEOPLE when he was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2018.