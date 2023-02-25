'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Shares Video of Daughter, 14, Getting Facial Piercings for Her Birthday

Farrah Abraham won't be shaming her daughter for her piercings.

The Teen Mom alum, 31, shared a video of daughter Sophia getting six facial piercings for her 14th birthday on TikTok Thursday.

"HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake 🐍 can you even eat your cake ? 🎂," Abraham captioned her post.

In the comments section, Abraham received criticism from other parents for allowing her daughter to get the piercings, though she told InTouch Weekly in a statement that she "won't be shaming my daughter."

"I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become," she added to the outlet. "The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That's part of a teen journey as I don't have my belly button piercing anymore."

"I have all the compassion for her as I wish I had as a teen," Abraham continued said of Sophia, noting that she loves "having a teenager."

A representative for Abraham did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co_N7EgD2pD/?hl=en. Farrah Abraham/Instagram
Farrah Abraham/Instagram

Abraham previously faced backlash from the mom shamers when Sophia got a septum piercing for her 13th birthday last year.

"I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13. Sophia is the first ... in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13," Farrah told TMZ at the time. "... I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection."

Though she said she "wasn't for it" overall, Abraham noted that Sophia "did better than her COVID shot — I am shocked," before she addressed others who may have had an issue with her daughter's bling.

"To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I'm all about being legal," she explained. "We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So congratulations to Sophia. I'm wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co_N7EgD2pD/?hl=en. Farrah Abraham/Instagram
Farrah Abraham/Instagram

Abraham first rose to fame while starring on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in June 2009. In the years since, she has starred on various spinoffs of the series, including Teen Mom, Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

16 and Pregnant followed as Abraham give birth to Sophia, whose father was her former partner, Derek Underwood. (Underwood died in a car accident in 2008, shortly before Farrah gave birth to their daughter at 17 years old.)

