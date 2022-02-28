"I'm wishing [Sophia] the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her," Farrah Abraham said

Farrah Abraham Defends Allowing Daughter, 13, to Get Her Septum Pierced: 'We Abided by the Law'

Farrah Abraham is defending her decision to permit her daughter Sophia, 13, to get a septum piercing.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the Teen Mom OG star, 30, opened up about letting the teenager get the jewelry, which is placed through the wall of cartilage that separates the left and right nostrils.

"I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13. Sophia is the first ... in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13," Farrah said. "... I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection."

Though she said she "wasn't for it" overall, Farrah noted that Sophia "did better than her COVID shot — I am shocked," before she addressed others who may have an issue with her daughter's new bling.

"To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I'm all about being legal," she explained. "We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So congratulations to Sophia. I'm wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her."

Farrah first rose to fame while starring on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in June 2009. In the years since, she has starred on various spinoffs of the series, including Teen Mom, Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

16 and Pregnant followed as Farrah give birth to Sophia, whose father was her former partner, Derek Underwood. (Underwood died in a car accident in 2008, shortly before Farrah gave birth to their daughter at 17 years old.)

Sophia first shared the news that she received her septum piercing in an Instagram post last week, alongside a video of her getting the piercing done.

"I got my septum piercing for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out!" she captioned the post. "I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!! 🖤🖤🥳🥳 ."