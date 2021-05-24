Fantasia Barrino and Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Baby Girl Keziah: 'Our Little Angel'

Fantasia Barrino's baby girl has arrived!

The American Idol alum, 36, and husband Kendall Taylor welcomed their first child together, daughter Keziah Taylor, on Sunday, May 23, she announced on Instagram, sharing a maternity photo posing with an elephant. Barrino is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 19, and Taylor is also dad to son Treyshaun.

"The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance," she captioned the post. "Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself."

"Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!" the mom added.

On his Instagram, Taylor wrote Sunday, "Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women."

Barrino announced her pregnancy in late November while speaking about her fertility issue during an Instagram Live session with her husband. "Keep trying and you will conceive," the singer said at the time, before standing up to reveal her baby bump.

Taylor then gave his wife a kiss on her belly, saying, "Listen to me, a little Taylor baby on the way in these streets."

Then in December, Barrino appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and opened up about her pregnancy journey, sharing that it took her years to conceive naturally. "This is a three-year journey we've been on," she revealed.

Barrino recalled that during that time she sought help from a doctor, who initially informed her that one of her fallopian tubes had closed. After she was told "now that one is open, the other one is closed," Barrino said the couple decided to take a break and "let God be God."

"I kid you not, I forgot about it," she admitted. "And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, 'Something's different.' "

According to Barrino, she took a total of six pregnancy tests and threw one of them at Taylor when the results came back positive. "I was so excited," she shared.

Barrino married Taylor in July 2015, just three weeks after she had met him. The Grammy winner told PEOPLE in 2019 that she was taking time to focus on her personal life when she was introduced to Taylor.

"I spent that seven or eight months just sitting back and learning how to love Fantasia and also letting go of so much of the past because in order to for someone new to come in, you got to let go of all the stuff you've been carrying or you'll just run them away," she said. "So every day, I would put up on index cards what I was looking for and what I wanted. Everything I had on my wall, Kendall was that."