Fantasia Barrino also revealed that she wants to lose a "lil more" weight after welcoming her daughter in May

Fantasia Barrino Thanks Baby Keziah, 11 Weeks, for Changing Her Body: 'Never Had These Hips'

Fantasia Barrino is opening up about her post-baby body changes.

On Monday, the American Idol alum, 37, posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story with her 11-week-old daughter Keziah, candidly commenting on her appearance since welcoming her daughter in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well I Guess I can say Thanks kezzy cause I never had these hips lol!!" the star captions the photo of herself wearing a bodycon dress. "Now this weight must continue to come off 😂 not all just a lil more"

Barrino's daughter, whom the singer shares with husband Kendall Taylor, was born on May 23 and spent nearly one month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before she was allowed to go home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

fantasia Credit: fantasia/ instagram

On June 22, the singer announced the happy news that Keziah could go home by sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of her baby girl dressed in a white romper with matching booties.

"𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒 🧸 @keziahlondontaylor🎀," Barrino wrote.

The star also posted a photo on her Instagram Story of the elaborate welcome home sign placed on her front lawn in honor of the newborn's arrival.

"Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol!!! My Baby Deserved it because kicked the NICU BUTT 👏🏽," Barrino adds.

Days after announcing Keziah's arrival, Barrino wrote on Instagram, "Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother."

"When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor," she wrote alongside a maternity photo of herself.

Two weeks later, the singer, who is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 20, shared the first photo of her baby girl as she held the newborn swaddled on her chest.

"Almost Home 🎀🧸💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Barrino captioned the sweet picture.