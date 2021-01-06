Fantasia Barrino already has two children from previous relationships — Dallas Xavier and Zion Quari — and Kendall Taylor is dad to a son named Treyshaun

Pregnant Fantasia Barrino Reveals the Sex of Her Baby on the Way

Fantasia Barrino is having a baby girl!

The American Idol alum, 36, announced on Tuesday that she is expecting a daughter with husband Kendall Taylor.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Barrino and Taylor can be seen watching pink fireworks explode in the night sky.

"It's A Girl," Barrino confirmed in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of a cardboard cutout of a cartoon baby sitting on top of a pink balloon.

The child will be the first for the couple. Barrino already has two children from previous relationships — Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19 — and Taylor is dad to a son named Treyshaun.

Barrino announced her pregnancy in late November while speaking about her fertility issue during an Instagram Live session with her husband. Recalling the story of Rachel from the holy scripture, Barrino said she started "to pray like Rachel" in hopes of expanding her family.

"Keep trying and you will conceive," the singer said, before standing up to reveal her baby bump.

Taylor then gave his wife a kiss on her belly, saying, "Listen to me, a little Taylor baby on the way in these streets."

In December, Barrino appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and opened up about her pregnancy journey, sharing that it took her years to conceive naturally.

"This is a three-year journey we've been on," she revealed.

During that time, Barrino said she sought help from a doctor, who initially informed her that one of her fallopian tubes had closed. After she was told "now that one is open, the other one is closed," Barrino said the couple decided to take a break and "let God be God."

"I kid you not, I forgot about it," she admitted. "And then I woke up one night, and I was just like, 'Something's different.' "

According to Barrino, she took a total of six pregnancy tests and threw one of them at Taylor when the results came back positive.

"I was so excited," the expectant star gushed.

Barrino married Taylor in July 2015, just three weeks after she had met him.

The Grammy-winning artist told PEOPLE in 2019 that she was taking time to focus on her personal life when she was introduced to Taylor.

"I spent that seven or eight months just sitting back and learning how to love Fantasia and also letting go of so much of the past because in order to for someone new to come in, you got to let go of all the stuff you’ve been carrying or you’ll just run them away," she said. "So every day, I would put up on index cards what I was looking for and what I wanted. Everything I had on my wall, Kendall was that."