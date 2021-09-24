Fantasia Barrino Shares Past Photo of Daughter in NICU as She Celebrates Her Now 'Healthy Baby'

Fantasia Barrino is celebrating four months with her baby girl.

On Thursday, the American Idol alum, 37, shared side-by-side photos on Instagram of her daughter Keziah, comparing her daughter's health from her days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to now as a 4-month-old.

In the first picture, baby Keziah, whom Barrino shares with husband Kendall Taylor, is lying down on a white fuzzy blanket and wearing a pink onesie and a yellow bow in her hair. The second photo shows the infant in the NICU with a tube attached to her mouth.

"My Baby went from the NICU Baby to this Four Month Old Healthy Baby 🤗🙏🏾 ," Barrino wrote. "to God Be The Glory For All The Things He Has Done, I'm praising His Name all the Day Long 🙌🏾."

"Happy 4 Months Today Kezzy Bear," she added.

Last month, Barrino shared the first photos of her daughter's face in honor of her little girl turning 3 months old.

The singer posted a sweet Instagram tribute, writing "Singing 🗣 Pretty Brown Eyes You Now Are 3 Months Quit Breaking My Hearrrrrrt 🎶 Stop Growing 🎵 Cause It's Breaking My Heart."

On the Instagram page dedicated to baby Keziah, Barrino shared a picture of her daughter in a bow, writing in the caption, "Finally! Mommy and Daddy Let Me Come Out And Play."

Barrino welcomed Keziah on May 23, and the baby spent nearly one month in the NICU before she was allowed to go home.

On June 22, the star announced the happy news that Keziah could go home by sharing a photo on Instagram of her baby girl dressed in a white romper with matching booties.