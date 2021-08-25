Fantasia Barrino Shares First Photos of 3-Month-Old Baby Daughter Keziah's Face: 'Stop Growing'

Fantasia Barrino and husband Kendall Taylor welcomed baby Keziah on May 23 and brought her home from the NICU later in June

Fantasia Barrino is showing off her baby girl's "pretty brown eyes."

The American Idol alum, 37, shared the first photos of her daughter Keziah's face on Instagram Tuesday night, celebrating the little girl turning 3 months old with a sweet post on Wednesday morning: "Singing 🗣 Pretty Brown Eyes You Now Are 3 Months Quit Breaking My Hearrrrrrt 🎶 Stop Growing 🎵 Cause It's Breaking My Heart."

In the photo, Keziah, whom the singer shares with husband Kendall Taylor, smiles in a pink polka-dotted onesie while snuggling with a purple stuffed bear.

On the Instagram page dedicated to baby Keziah, Barrino shared a picture of her daughter in a bow, writing in the caption, "Finally! Mommy and Daddy Let Me Come Out And Play."

Barrino also shared a snapshot of son Dallas Xavier, 9½, holding Keziah, writing in the infant's voice: "Good Morning from me and my other Favorite Guy Dawwis 🧸🎀💕 he says he had to go to school and that I couldn't Go 😔"

Barrino, who is also mom to Zion Quari, 20, welcomed Keziah on May 23, and the baby spent nearly one month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before she was allowed to go home.

On June 22, the singer announced the happy news that Keziah could go home by sharing a sweet photo on Instagram of her baby girl dressed in a white romper with matching booties.

Days after announcing Keziah's arrival, Barrino wrote on Instagram, "Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother."

"When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor," she wrote alongside a maternity photo of herself at the time.