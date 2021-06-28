Fantasia Barrino Brings Baby Girl to Church Nearly One Week After Returning Home from Hospital

Baby Keziah has made her first church appearance less than one week after returning home from the hospital.

On Sunday, Fantasia Barrino, 36, shared on Instagram that her newborn daughter attended church this weekend for the first time.

The American Idol alum, who welcomed Keziah with husband Kendall Taylor on May 23, posted a sweet photo of her little girl resting on a couch while wearing a pink floral onesie and matching hair bow.

"@keziahlondontaylor First Time At Church with Daddy & Mommy @bishopjakes," the star writes, tagging T.D. Jakes, the senior pastor of The Potter's House of Dallas.

Barrino's post comes less than one week after she shared that she was able to bring her newborn home from the hospital where Keziah had been in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) since birth.

The singer, who is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 19, announced the happy news on Instagram alongside a picture of her baby girl dressed in a white romper with matching booties.

"𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒 🧸 @keziahlondontaylor🎀," Barrino wrote.

The singer also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the elaborate welcome home sign placed on her front lawn in honor of Keziah's arrival.

"Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol!!! My Baby Deserved it because kicked the NICU BUTT 👏🏽," Barrino added.

Days after announcing Keziah's arrival, Barrino wrote on Instagram, "Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother."

"When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor," she wrote alongside a maternity photo of herself.

Two weeks later, Barrino shared the first photo of her baby girl as she held the newborn swaddled on her chest. "Almost Home 🎀🧸💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Barrino captioned the sweet picture.