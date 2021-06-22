The singer previously shared that her daughter Keziah was "born a little too early"

Fantasia Barrino Brings Baby Girl Home Nearly One Month After Birth: 'She Kicked the NICU Butt'

Welcome home, baby Keziah!

On Tuesday, the American Idol alum, 36, shared that she was able to bring her newborn daughter Keziah home from the hospital nearly one month after her birth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Barrino's daughter, whom the singer shares with husband Kendall Taylor, was born on May 23 and had since been in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The singer announced the happy news on Instagram alongside a picture of her baby girl dressed in a white romper with matching booties.

"𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒 🧸 @keziahlondontaylor🎀," Barrino writes.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

fantasia Credit: fantasia/ instagram

The star also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the elaborate welcome home sign placed on her front lawn in honor of the newborn's arrival.

"Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol!!! My Baby Deserved it because kicked the NICU BUTT 👏🏽," Barrino adds.

Days after announcing Keziah's arrival, Barrino wrote on Instagram, "Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother."

"When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor," she wrote alongside a maternity photo of herself.

Two weeks later, the singer, who is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 19, shared the first photo of her baby girl as she held the newborn swaddled on her chest.

RELATED VIDEO: Fantasia Barrino Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter from NICU: 'Almost Home'

"Almost Home 🎀🧸💕👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Barrino captioned the sweet picture.

When she announced that she gave birth, Barrino explained, "The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance."

She added that these are "just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world. We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself."

"Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!" Barrino added.

The musician announced she was pregnant with Keziah in late November during an Instagram Live session with her husband. The pair also spoke about her problems with fertility.